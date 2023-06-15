The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup is handing the last spots for the main draw in this preliminary round. Antigua and Barbuda are challenging Guadeloupe at DRV PNK Stadium in the first round. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe online free in the US on Fubo]

Antigua and Barbuda weren’t scheduled to participate in this part of the competition. However, they will get a chance to be in the event because Honduras was punished by the confederation. This decision gave them an opportunity after promoting Trinidad and Tobago.

Guadeloupe had to change their plans considering the latest move. Their preparation was aimed to face another opponent, so they are going to make some adjustments. In the next round the winner is playing either Guyana or Grenada.

When will Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe be played?

Antigua and Barbuda will defy Guadeloupe in the preliminary round of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup this Friday, June 16. The game will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, in Florida, United States.

Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe in the US

The game between Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe in the preliminary round of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. VIX+ and Fox Soccer Plus are the other options.