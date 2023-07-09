Club Leon will receive Pachuca in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Club Leon‘s debut in the Apertura 2023 tournament has not been as expected. Although it was known that they would not have an easy game as their opponents were Chivas Guadalajara, playing at home could have given them some advantage. However, they lost 2-1, and now they will try to secure their first three points in the tournament.

They will face a tough challenge as their next opponents will be Pachuca, who started the year with a lackluster draw against Mazatlan as the visiting team. Their objective is to compete at the top, which makes a victory crucial, especially considering that it will be their first home game of the season.

When will Club Leon vs Pachuca be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Club Leon and Pachuca will be played this Monday, July 10 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Club Leon vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Pachuca

As of now, there is no confirmed broadcast channel for this game in the United States. However, it is likely that an announcement regarding the broadcasting will be made within the next few hours. In Mexico, the game can be seen on: Fox Sports Mexico, Claro Sports.