Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League marks the start of this competition with a fun matchup. This confrontation has the Dominican Republic facing Nicaragua at Estadio Felix Sanchez. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

The Dominican Republic are part of League B, the second level of this competition that has teams competing for promotion to the highest sector. Their group is completed by Barbados and Montserrat.

Nicaragua are the remaining team in Group B, where each competitor plays two times against each other. In the six matches they are going to play, their goal is to finish well in the standings to compete with stronger opponents in the future of the tournament.

When will Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua be played?

Dominican Republic will be defying Nicaragua on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Friday, September 8. The game will be played at Estadio Felix Sanchez.

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua in the US

The game between Dominican Republic and Nicaragua on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.