Watch Jamaica vs Honduras online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League has an intriguing matchup. This confrontation involves Jamaica facing Honduras at Independence Park. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Jamaica vs Honduras online in the US on Paramount+]

Jamaica are part of Group B along with Cuba, Grenada, Haiti, Suriname and their next opponent. However, the Gold Cup runners-up are only going to play against Haiti twice, and Grenada as their remaining match.

Honduras are another competitor looking to advance in this six-team group, where each one of them plays just four matches. After this matchup to open the tournament, their schedule continues against Grenada and finishes with a pair of encounters opposite Cuba.

When will Jamaica vs Honduras be played?

Jamaica will be defying Honduras on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Friday, September 8. The game will be played at Independence Park.

Jamaica vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

How to watch Jamaica vs Honduras in the US

The game between Jamaica and Honduras on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.