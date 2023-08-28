Corinthians will visit Estudiantes (LP) in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This marks the second match in a series that had been anticipated to be fiercely contested, and indeed it has been. Corinthians managed to secure a 1-0 victory, a result that provides them with a measure of relief heading into the second leg. However, it by no means guarantees their success.

Estudiantes have demonstrated significant resilience throughout this iteration of the Copa Sudamericana, particularly playing at home. This is why they hold the belief that they can overturn the outcome, even though they are up against an undeniably formidable adversary.

When will Estudiantes LP vs Corinthians be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal between Estudiantes LP and Corinthians will be played this Tuesday, August 29 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Estudiantes LP vs Corinthians: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Estudiantes LP vs Corinthians in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal between Estudiantes LP and Corinthians will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.