Germany and Colombia will face against each other in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Euro Qualifiers and the remaining UEFA Nations League matches are ongoing, providing European teams with valuable opportunities for competition. Looking ahead, it becomes crucial for teams to maintain their rhythm, and friendly matches against other countries serve as a means to achieve that.

Germany, are the hosts of the upcoming Euro, and did not progress to the final phases of the Nations League, so they woin’t play any offcial game. Consequently, they have scheduled several friendly matches to stay active. One of their upcoming opponents will be Colombia, a team that will undoubtedly benefit from testing their skills against a strong European team.

When will Germany vs Colombia be played?

The international friendly game between Germany and Colombia at the Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany will be played this Tuesday, June 20 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Germany vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Germany vs Colombia

This international friendly game between Germany and Colombia will be broadcast in the United States.