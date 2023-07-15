Boca Juniors will visit Gimnasia (LP) in what will be the Matchday 25 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch Gimnasia (LP) vs Boca Juniors online in the US on Paramount +]

With River already crowned as champions of the tournament and only two games remaining, the remaining teams have different objectives. In this match, two teams with contrasting goals will face each other. On one side, it will be Boca Juniors, whose primary focus for 2023 continues to be the Copa Libertadores.

However, domestically, Boca Juniors are still in contention for qualification positions for international tournaments, making the three points from this match crucial for their aspirations. Their opponents, Gimnasia (LP), have gradually distanced themselves from the relegation zone but require additional points to ensure their safety and avoid the threat of relegation.

When will Gimnasia (LP) vs Boca Juniors be played?

The Matchday 25 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Gimnasia (LP) and Boca Juniors will be played at the Juan Carmelo Zerrillo Stadium this Sunday, July 16 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Gimnasia (LP) vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Gimnasia (LP) vs Boca Juniors

This Matchday 25 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Gimnasia (LP) and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.