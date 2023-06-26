Raul Jimenez is a lethal, fast and smart forward who has been playing in the Premier League since 2018, he is considered one of the best Mexican forwards of the moment but unfortunately he will play with his national team in the 2023 Gold Cup.

So far Jimenez is one of a long list of top players who are not playing for Mexico in the Gold Cup, there is much speculation about the future of Mexico in the tournament with a squad full of unknown players.

Prior to the 2023 Gold Cup, Raul Jimenez played for Mexico against Guatemala on June 7 and it was expected that he would be called up for other games knowing that he is the 7th goalscorer of the Mexico’s national team.

Why was Raul Jimenez not called up to play in the 2023 Gold Cup?

Raul Jimenez is not playing for Mexico in the 2023 Gold Cup because he was excluded from the Mexican squad on May 30, 2023 by then-manager Diego Cocca. He played a recent friendly game but was not part of the squad in the Nations League.

Another reason why Raul Jimenez is not playing for Mexico in the tournament is that he was going through a groin injury during the first weeks of June and it was likely that he would have to undergo surgery due to that injury.

Mexico will have to play other forwards in the tournament but this time they will focus their forces in the midfield and use only two forwards like Santiago Gimenez and Henry Martin while they have ten midfielders available.