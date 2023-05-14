LA Galaxy will play against San Jose Earthquakes in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a duel between the extremes of the standings. On one side will be the locals, Los Angeles Galaxy, who have only 6 points in 10 games played and do not rank last only because they have a better goal difference than Kansas City.

However, this week they come from defeating the Seattle Sounders, leaders of the West, 3-1 in the US Open Cup and they hope to repeat that good performance. Their rivals will be the San Jose Earthquakes, who with 18 points are 2 behind the leaders and seek to reach the top of the standings.

When will LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California will be played today, May 14 at 9:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

This 2023 MLS game between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC.