Manchester City will play against Chelsea in what will be the Matchday 37 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the great possibility of Manchester City to be proclaimed champions of the Premier League. The joy of what was the immense victory against Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals still lasts, but just a few days later the “Citizens” could celebrate again.

They are 4 points over of Arsenal with only two Matchdays left. With the win they could be champions, and even if the “Gunners” don’t win, no matter the result, Manchester City would be champions. Their rivals will be Chelsea, a team that no longer competes for anything and for which the best thing that could happen is that the season ends.

When will Manchester City vs Chelsea be played?

The game for the Matchday 37 of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium will be played this Sunday, May 21 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea

This 2022/2023 Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.