While Manchester City is getting ready for a historic treble, which could see them bag their first UEFA Champions League, the shadow of 115 charges of breaching the rules still hovers over the club.

In February, City received legal documents from the Premier League which indicated the club had been involved in alleged financial rule breaches. Murray Rosen KC is the barrister at the head of the Premier League‘s independent judicial panel, he is also an Arsenal supporter which Manchester City have indicated is currently a conflict of interest to begin proceedings.

On top of the issues with Rosen, the club has hired their own legal team to challenge the allegations brought by the Premier League, here are the details of the challenges.

Manchester City fighting back over breach charges issued by Premier League

Manchester City contest, that some of the charges being brought against the club are for rules that were changed after the fact. Meaning that the club is being charged for things that were implemented later on, not when they happened.

Many legal experts have stated that the resolution to these 115 charges will not come for at least 2-4 years, the legal battle could even reach the High Court and Court of Appeal.

If Manchester City are found guilty of the charges brought about, they could have a points deduction to expulsion of the Premier League, which seems remote.

City issued the following statement on the matter:

‘Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

‘The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

‘As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.’