The final of the 2022-2023 Champions League will take place at Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, in Istanbul, Turkey. There, Manchester City will defy Inter to see who wins the title. Stay here to know about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Manchester City vs Inter online free in the US on Fubo]

Manchester City are after an historic feat of winning the Treble this season. They have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup, so this is the only trophy left for them. It can also be something new for the club because they haven’t won this tournament yet.

Inter are a surprise participant in this final game. They were heavily helped by how the draw ended up compared to the other half, but they could take advantage of those matchups. Their track record has three titles in the past for the Italians, who finished in the third place in Serie A.

When will Manchester City vs Inter be played?

Manchester City will meet Inter in the final of the 2022-2023 Champions League this Saturday, June 10. The game will be played at Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Manchester City vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter in the US

The game between Manchester City and Inter in the final of the 2022-2023 Champions League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. SiriusXM FC, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, ViX, Paramount+, and CBS are the other options.