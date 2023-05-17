Manchester City became one of the winningest clubs on Earth in the last decade, and now they’re finally showing their power outside England. For the second time in three years, Pep Guardiola‘s team will play in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Citizens claimed revenge on Real Madrid in the rematch of last season’s semifinals, beating the Spanish giants 3-1 in aggregate score to keep their continental aspirations alive.

City will now take on Inter Milan in the battle for the ultimate glory, aiming to win a highly desired and elusive title. Even though they’ve seen plenty of Premier League success lately, things got harder in Europe.

Have Manchester City ever won the Champions League title?

Manchester City have never won the UEFA Champions League so far. The closest they’ve got to win the title was in 2021, when they lost to Chelsea in the grand final. Two years later, they hope to get the job done.

City have been one of the strongest teams in the continent for the last few years, so it looked like a matter of time before they finally achieve their goal. Now they’re just one win away from doing so, but the Italian side will probably not make things easy.