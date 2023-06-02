The last game of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season will be played on Saturday, June 10, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The final of the 67th European Cup will feature a match between Manchester City and Inter.

This is the first time that the two sides will meet in a championship match. The Englishmen knocked off the defending champions Real Madrid to secure a spot in the grand final, while the Nerazzurri advanced by beating city rivals Milan in the Semi-Finals.

After Liverpool’s penalty shootout victory over the Rossoneri in the 2004-05 championship match, the Istanbul stadium will have hosted two major finals for UEFA competitions. At halftime, the Reds were down 3-0, but they staged one of the most incredible comebacks in European football history by scoring three unanswered goals and winning the game on penalties.

Will Szymon Marciniak remain UEFA Champions League Final referee?

It has been officially decided that Szymon Marciniak would officiate the Champions League Final. As soon as he arrived at the Everest business conference in Katowice on May 29th, there were demands for him to be removed.

Slawomir Mentzen, a far-right politician who has used the phrase, “We stand against Jews, gays, abortion, taxation, and the European Union”, was responsible for organizing the event. UEFA was the first to recognize that he could be replaced. However, the European football’s governing body released a statement on Friday saying the Pole had apologized for attending the event.

Marciniak also released his own statement in which he apologized, “I want to express my deepest apologies for my involvement and any distress or harm it may have caused. Upon reflection and further investigation, it has become evident that I was gravely misled and completely unaware of the true nature and affiliations of the event in question.”