Manchester United will receive Chelsea in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

There are few games left to recover in the Premier League and this is one of the games that still remained to be played. Once completed, the teams will be able to reach the weekend to play the 38th and last Matchday of the season all with the same number of games played.

On the one hand there will be Chelsea, a team that wants to finish this 2022/2023 as soon as possible, since it brought such bad results. Their rivals will be Manchester United, who will seek to get at least 1 point in this game, since it is the minimum they need to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League.

When will Manchester United vs Chelsea be played?

The game for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford will be played this Thursday, May 25 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

This 2022/2023 Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: SiriusXM FC.