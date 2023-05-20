Manchester City are the best team in the world and now they’re officially Premier League champions for a third consecutive season. Thanks to an Arsenal loss against Nottingham Forest (1-0), Pep Guardiola has led the club to five titles in six years. Just amazing.

Prior to this weekend, Manchester City had a four-point advantage over Arsenal. The Gunners needed a victory at City Ground to close the gap. However, a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi in minute 19′ was enough for Nottingham Forest in a massive victory for them to avoid relegation.

As a consequence, Manchester City are free to celebrate even with three remaining matches: Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford. Next year, they will go for something unprecedented. Four titles in a row at the Premier League.

Manchester City are 2022-2023 Premier League Champions

In many videos and images on social media, Manchester City shared how the players lived the final moments of the game between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

When the final whistle sounded, players and staff started to jump and hug each other. They were together as preparation to face Chelsea on Sunday at Etihad Stadium. Now, that game doesn’t matter for the standings, but it will be a spectacular celebration at home.

Of course, Manchester City’s treble is still a possibility. They’ve already won the Premier League and have two finals left: FA Cup against Manchester United (June 3rd) and Champions League facing Inter (June 10th).

Pep Guardiola’s effect on Manchester City is just remarkable. Before his arrival, in 136 years of history, the club had won the First Division title only four times. Now, they’ve done it on five occasions during a span of six years.