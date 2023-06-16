Mexico will play against Panama for the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023 League A third place game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Mexico vs Panama online free on Fubo]

It is the match that neither team desires to play. When it comes to the semifinals of a tournament, everyone aspires to reach the final. Nevertheless, it serves as a consolation prize for these two rivals who although only one victory separated them from the finals, in terms of their performance they were far from reaching the final.

Panama, who narrowly won their group, even defeating another contender like Costa Rica, suffered a comprehensive 2-0 defeat against Canada. The situation was even worse for Mexico as they faced the United States. Although a challenging game was anticipated, the reality was that the United States outperformed them and won convincingly with a 3-0 scoreline. Both teams aim to conclude this tournament by presenting a better image.

When will Mexico vs Panama be played?

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Mexico and Panama that will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, in Paradise, Nevada will be played this Sunday, June 18 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Panama

Mexico and Panama will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial), and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com.