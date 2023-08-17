Pumas UNAM play against Toluca in what will be the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Activity returns to Liga MX with nothing less than Matchday 4, and after the Mexican teams will not leave the best impression in the Leagues Cup, Monterrey being the only team that managed to get into the top four of that international tournament.

Pumas UNAM are one of the invictors of the Apertura, with one victory and two draws, which leaves them in 4th place. Of course, they want to continue climbing positions and for this they must beat Toluca who are ninth with 4 points and looking to get into the top 6 that go directly to the quarterfinals.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Toluca be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Pumas UNAM and Toluca will be played this Friday, August 18 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Toluca

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Pumas UNAM and Toluca will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.