European soccer is arriving in the United States for the traditional preseason friendly matchups. It’s going to be Real Madrid facing Milan at the Rose Bowl. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Milan online free in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid are gearing up to get back to the top following a year where they couldn’t win any of their two main competitions. They lost the league to their biggest rival and their defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals is something they want to avenge.

Milan were the other team eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions League losing to their hometown enemy Inter, but they reached further than they were expecting. This tour is also going to see them play Barcelona and Juventus.

When will Real Madrid vs Milan be played?

Real Madrid will meet Milan in a 2023 friendly this Sunday, July 23. The game will be played at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California.

Real Madrid vs Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Milan in the US

The game between Real Madrid and Milan will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN Deportes, ESPN, and ESPN+ are the other options.