Kylian Mbappe gave an explosive interview to France Football and L’Equipe. In an incredible turn of events, the star severely criticized PSG in the middle of a massive controversy regarding a possible transfer to Real Madrid.

“To play at PSG doesn’t help because it’s a team that divides, a club that divides. Then, of course, that attracts gossip, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I’m doing it.”

As a consequence, the statements made by Kylian Mbappe are a scandal in France. Now, there could be huge repercussions inside a locker room which no longer has Lionel Messi or Sergio Ramos as veteran leaders.

Report: Six PSG teammates want Kylian Mbappe out of the club

The shocking thing about Kylian Mbappe’s interview is that he clearly emphasized that PSG don’t give him the best chance to become the top player in the world. That’s why his words are seen as a huge insult to the club.

“Reasons to believe this is my last season at Ligue 1? It’s simple. I’m a competitor. When I play, I do it to win. It doesn’t matter with who I play or the shirt I have on. It doesn’t matter the year. I never settle. I just want to win. I’ll never be satisfied.”

Now, according to a report from RMC Sport, at least six teammates at PSG want Kylian Mbappe out of the club. Two of them will be new members of the squad. Furthermore, Nasser Al-Khelaifi also reacted to the interview. He doesn’t comprehend why, if Mbappe thinks that way, he doesn’t speak publicly about going out immediately

Of course, there are many reasons for Mbappe to be silent. The contract with Paris Saint-Germain is valid until the summer of 2024. After that, he could go anywhere for free. So, if PSG want any money for him, time is against them.

Kylian could be sold for a cheaper price to Real Madrid or wait comfortably until next year and walk out for free. He already said there’s no problem fulfilling the agreement. At least for the moment, the player is totally calm.

“I want to win the Champions League. I’m going on vacation to make a reset. I’ll recover energy and come back with the hunger everybody knows. I don’t want to be in a team just to participate. I want to win.”