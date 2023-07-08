Kylian Mbappe is facing the biggest decision of his career. After playing six years for PSG, the star from France could be considering a huge change to become the best player in the world. He seems the natural successor of Lionel Messi and teams like Real Madrid are ready to make a push for him.

Mbappe is 24-years old and has recently shown a lot of doubts regarding his contract. The agreement with Paris Saint-Germain is valid until the summer of 2024. After that, he could go anywhere for free.

That’s why, the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sent a massive warning to Kylian Mbappe. If the player wants to leave, any club has to pay immediately. If he stays, an extension must be signed. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Mbappe went full attack mode on them.

Kylian Mbappe slams PSG during controversial interview

After winning the award for Best French Player in the 2022-2023 season, Kylian Mbappe gave an explosive interview with France Football and L’Equipe. The star just smashed PSG and produced a revolution in the locker room.

“To play at PSG doesn’t help because it’s a team that divides, a club that divides. Then, of course, that attracts gossip, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I’m doing it.”

Furthermore, Mbappe wasn’t sure if Paris-Saint Germain give him the chance to be the best player in the world. “Reasons to believe this is my last season at Ligue 1? It’s simple. I’m a competitor. When I play, I do it to win. It doesn’t matter with who I play or the shirt I have on. It doesn’t matter the year. I never settle. I just want to win. I’ll never be satisfied.”

Of course, the big question was if he’ll sign for Real Madrid. “I want to win the Champions League. I’m going on vacation to make a reset. I’ll recover energy and come back with the hunger everybody knows. I don’t want to be in a team just to participate. I want to win.”