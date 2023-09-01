Watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Santos Laguna play against Pumas UNAM in what will be the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

An intriguing duel is set to unfold between these two teams, as they are separated by just a 1-point difference and are both in close proximity to the top 6 positions, which grant access to the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023.

The victorious team could potentially secure one of those 6 positions. Pumas UNAM, with 9 points, are the closest, currently sitting in 7th place only because of a goal difference compared to Toluca. Santos Laguna are in 9th place with 8 points, but a victory could propel them up several positions.

When will Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM will be played this Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.