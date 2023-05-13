River Plate will visit Talleres in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

After what was a “Superclasico” with a lot of controversy due to the penalty awarded at the behest of the VAR, with which River Plate scored the winning goal against their archrivals Boca Juniors. Now Martin Demichelis‘s wants to continue defending its position at the top of the standings.

Their rivals will be Talleres, a tough team that also fights for the first places (right now they are 4th with 27 points). The Cordoba team knows that with the victory, they could reduce the difference with River to 7 points and that is why they will go for the 3 points.

When will Talleres vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 16 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Talleres and River Plate will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium this Sunday, May 14 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Talleres vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Talleres vs River Plate

This Matchday 16 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Talleres and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.