Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 will have some teams looking for a bounce back season. This game has Tijuana facing Pumas UNAM at Estadio Caliente. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM online free in the US on Fubo]

Tijuana were one of the worst teams in the tournament last season. They were in the bottom five for most of the schedule, so they must make changes in order to at least be in the playoffs. Their play has to get better considering they only won three of the 17 games they played.

Pumas UNAM are also trying to be competitive again following a terrible first half of the year. They were one of the five clubs that didn’t play once the regular season finished. Something that shows they struggled is that their nine losses were surpassed just by the last team in the table.

When will Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Tijuana will meet Pumas UNAM on Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Friday, June 30. The game will be played at Estadio Caliente.

Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game between Tijuana and Pumas UNAM on Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. VIX+ is the other option.