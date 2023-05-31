Nowadays, Carlos Vela is still one of the best Mexican soccer players. There’s no question about it. Last year, the star kept his promise and gave Los Angeles FC their first championship in MLS. He was just superb during that run.

After the U-17 FIFA World Cup of 2005 in Peru, in which Mexico won the title, Vela was immediately signed by Arsenal. Then, as a prospect of the Gunners, he played on loan for teams such as Salamanca, Osasuna and West Bromwich.

Vela’s career was revamped at Real Sociedad forming a magnificent tandem with Antoine Griezmann. A few years later, considering the amazing economic proposal, he chose the MLS and LAFC. However, the striker might ready for a comeback to Liga MX.

Carlos Vela might return to Liga MX

Carlos Vela spoke prior to the final between LAFC and Club Leon in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League. Of course, as he will play the first leg in his country, the question was obvious. Could he return one day to Liga MX?

“I’ve never said I will play or that I will not play (in Liga MX). In the end, I’m here in Los Angeles and I’m very happy. I enjoy playing with this team and this club, but, in this business, we know anything can happen.”

Vela didn’t close the door to Liga MX. “We have to be open and available in order to listen to which is the best option and decide what’s the best for me and my family. Here (Los Angeles), in Mexico or wherever I have to be. Or even retirement. All the options are open and it’s just about looking at what’s best for me and my family.”