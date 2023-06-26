It all comes down to perspective, what would one of Liga MX’s highest paid players say about his employer when compared to their competition? Well, Andres Pierre Gignac of Tigres put on his Liga MX shirt and hit back twice on the notion that Liga MX has fallen behind MLS.

Truth is, it’s hard to debate that, while MLS has grown over the years and has become a league of choice and destination for young players and aging stars, Liga MX on that front has become stagnant. True many top talents still go to Liga MX, but unlike MLS, Liga MX turns into a graveyard for players, especially Mexican players who can’t get out of the league and move to Europe, something MLS has improved upon.

But the proof is still in the pudding, Liga MX teams on average spend more than their MLS counterparts, and Liga MX teams continue to dominate the Concacaf Champions Cup. When it comes to level of play overall Gignac has now twice stated Liga MX is ahead of MLS.

Andres Pierre Gignac on MLS vs Liga MX debate

In an Interview with Monica Delgado for Pasofiltrado the French striker stated, “Am I right or am I not? (On MLS being more marketing over Liga MX).

“I think I have a point, I’m not so sure about you guys. We saw it again with MLS making a MARVEL ball with Adidas. It’s good for them because they are an attractive [league].

“We are still a level above [in Liga MX]… I think some people won’t think the same because of what happened with the Mexican National Team, but I believe Mexico is still a level above in soccer.”