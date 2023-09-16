Watch Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps online in the US and Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS has a full Canadian matchup. This confrontation involves Toronto FC facing Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps online in the US with MLS Pass on Apple TV]

Toronto FC are almost eliminated from playoff contention being the last team in the standings, but at least they come off a victory after a long time. Their recent result against Philadelphia Union finished a terrible form of eight consecutive defeats.

Vancouver Whitecaps occupy a much better position considering they own the sixth place in the West thus far, so they would be in the postseason. They aim to continue their momentum of three matches without losses.

When will Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps be played?

Toronto FC will be defying Vancouver Whitecaps on Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS this Saturday, September 16. The game will be played at BMO Stadium.

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US and Canada

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US and Canada

The game between Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps on Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS will be available to watch or live stream on MLS Pass on Apple TV in the US and Canada.