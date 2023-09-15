Newcastle United vs Brentford: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Newcastle United play against Brentford this Saturday, September 16 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Newcastle have started the 2023/2024 season not in the best way. In four games they only had 1 victory and 3 losses. very poor for a team that was expected this season to fight for all the competitions it would play.

At the moment, they are closer to the relegation positions and are looking to get out of there as soon as possible. Their rivals will be Brentford, who since their return to the Premier League have not stopped growing. With 6 points they are close to the qualification positions for the cup and seek to continue improving their statistics.

Newcastle United vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (September 17)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 17)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 17)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (September 17)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (September 17)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (September 17)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Newcastle United vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC