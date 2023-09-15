Newcastle United play against Brentford this Saturday, September 16 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Newcastle have started the 2023/2024 season not in the best way. In four games they only had 1 victory and 3 losses. very poor for a team that was expected this season to fight for all the competitions it would play.
At the moment, they are closer to the relegation positions and are looking to get out of there as soon as possible. Their rivals will be Brentford, who since their return to the Premier League have not stopped growing. With 6 points they are close to the qualification positions for the cup and seek to continue improving their statistics.
Newcastle United vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (September 17)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 17)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 17)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (September 17)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (September 17)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (September 17)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Newcastle United vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC