Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS has a fantastic rivalry matchup. This confrontation involves Los Angeles FC facing LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy online in the US with MLS Pass on Apple TV]

Los Angeles FC aren’t far from the Conference leaders as they stand third, but the defending champions have not been playing well lately. They need this match to regain confidence after three consecutive defeats.

LA Galaxy are in an unfavorable position regarding their presence in the postseason considering they placed second to last in West thus far. The thing they must take advantage of in this match is their current form of four games without losses.

When will Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy be played?

Los Angeles FC will be defying LA Galaxy on Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS this Saturday, September 16. The game will be played at BMO Stadium.

Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy in the US

The game between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy on Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS will be available to watch or live stream on MLS Pass on Apple TV in the US. SiriusXM FC is the other option.