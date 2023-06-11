Uruguay and Nicaragua will face each other in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The 2022 World Cup ended only a few months ago, but the calendar does not wait and the national teams must return to activity soon to face different competitions, such as the qualifiers or the continental tournaments. And of course, that is the situation of these two teams.

On the Nicaraguan side, they are just a few days away from their debut for the Concacaf Gold Cup, so they want to get to that competition in the best way. Uruguay, on the other hand, need to make a change in their team and little by little adapt to the idea of their new coach, Marcelo Bielsa.

When will Uruguay vs Nicaragua be played?

The international friendly game between Uruguay and Nicaragua at the Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay will be played this Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Uruguay vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Nicaragua

This international friendly game between Uruguay and Nicaragua will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes.