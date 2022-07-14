When it comes to his professional life, Cristiano Ronaldo is at a turning point. The veteran would earn €250 million over the course of two seasons if Manchester United agree to accept an unnamed team's transfer price of about €35 million. Here, find out more.

A number of high-level sources now claim that Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he intends to quit Manchester United this summer, in spite of having another 12 months on his contract. There's no doubt that the veteran is determined to compete in the UEFA Champions League for as long as he can, despite his side's poorest-ever Premier League season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's rumored departure from the Old Trafford hasn't put an end to speculation about where he will play next. However, it hasn't dampened United supporters' hopes that he would return to group training and continue with the tram for the following season.

Leaving Old Trafford is one thing; finding an appropriate team prepared to pay his enormous earnings is quite another. In addition, the 37-year-old forward is a fantastic athlete even in his late 30s, but finding a club to sign him is quite another.

Ronaldo to become highest-earning player on planet?

Chelsea, Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain, and even his ex-side Sporting Lisbon have all been connected with a bid for Ronaldo. However, the situation is still tight since the Portugal captain will not be joining United on their pre-season tour because of personal concerns.

There has now been a surprising discovery about a prospective bidder for the ace, which might turn out to be the greatest talking point of the summer. The Red Devils have reportedly received an enormous proposal worth €35 million for their main star's services from a Saudi Arabian club.

According to a shocking revelation from CNN Portugal and TVI in Ronaldo's native country, as translated by The Express, an unnamed Saudi Arabian team "have since emerged as the surprise first bidders," with their mind-blowing offer alleged to pay CR7 a total salary of €250 million over the course of two seasons.

His current reported earnings would increase by more than five times if he were to accept this offer, as reported by Metro. It is believed that a bonus in agency fees could be included in the transaction, which would raise the total transfer payments to an astounding €300 million.