Osasuna's goalkeeper saved both of Karim Benzema's penalties as he was denied a rare off night this season. La Liga's midweek games saw this tragic occurrence twice, and it is by no means an isolated occurrence.

In the span of seven minutes, Karim Benzema missed two penalties for Real Madrid in the 3-1 win over Osasuna at El Sadar on Matchday 33 in La Liga. Despite the loss, it was the home shot-stopper, Sergio Herrera who emerged as a hero for his side, saving the two penalties.

The Frenchman shot the first low to the goalie's right, and the goalkeeper guessed properly, too. Once again, the 34-year-old chose to take another penalty, and the goalie correctly understood the Frenchman's plan. In the event they had been successful, the striker would have racked up 41 goals in 40 games.

Benzema has missed his last three opportunities to score penalties this season. The France international took over the role of penalty kick shooter when Sergio Ramos left to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent last summer, but he hasn't performed up to expectations so far.

What do Benzema, Ramos, and Aguero have in common?

There are few duties greater in soccer than those of taking a penalty kick. The penalty taker, on the other hand, is generally under a lot of pressure to make a good decision. Professional players have all missed penalties at some point in their careers. Moreover, a few players have only ever missed two penalties in a game.

After Cristiano Ronaldo departed Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos took over as the team's go-to penalty shooter. Furthermore, the defensive veteran has a long list of career-high totals for both goals and penalties. During a Nations League game between Spain and Switzerland in November 2020, the centre-back missed two penalty kicks. As a result of the match, he experienced a great deal of backlash.

In addition, in August 2016, Manchester City and Steaua Bucharest were playing in the UEFA Champions League when Argentine star Sergio Aguero missed two penalties. It's worth noting, though, that the now-retired striker scored three goals in the same match as compensation.

Other players who have missed two penalties in one game

In his prime, Saido Berahino was one of the Premier League's top young attackers. He did, however, miss two penalty kicks in a Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford in April 2016. Meanwhile, Darren Bent, who was a long-time member of the English top-flight, failed to convert twice during Sunderland's loss to Tottenham in April 2010.

Former Columbia international Juan Pablo Angel had also notably missed two penalty kicks while playing for Aston Villa against Fulham. An even more interesting fact is that during the 1999 Copa America, Argentina's Martin Palermo managed to misplace as many as three penalties.