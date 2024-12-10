Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig will face off against Aston Villa in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

RB Leipzig’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after a disastrous start, collecting zero points through five matches. Once a consistent presence in the knockout stages, Leipzig now face an uphill battle, needing to win out to keep their slim chances alive.

Up next, they face Aston Villa, who sit on 10 points and remain in striking distance of the top eight spots that secure a place in the Round of 16. Villa will be eager to solidify their position, adding extra pressure to a struggling Leipzig squad.

When will the RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa match be played?

RB Leipzig will host Aston Villa this Tuesday, December 10, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between RB Leipzig and Aston Villa, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.