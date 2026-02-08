Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive club after scoring vs Mallorca

Barcelona came away with a convincing 3-0 win over Mallorca in LaLiga, and the Blaugrana opened the scoring in the 29th minute. After a sequence of rebounds inside the box, captain Robert Lewandowski brought the ball under control and finished with class past goalkeeper Leo Román, a strike that placed him alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a remarkable category.

With that goal, the Polish forward reached 113 goals wearing the Catalan giants’ shirt and recorded his 10th tally of the 2025-26 LaLiga campaign. The finish against Mallorca officially moved Lewandowski into an exclusive group of elite European scorers, one previously occupied by Messi and Ronaldo.

Thanks to his weekend contribution, Lewandowski became the third player to post double-digit goal totals in 15 consecutive seasons across Europe’s top five leagues in the 21st century. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, with 16, and Lionel Messi, with 15, had achieved that level of sustained dominance before him.

Lewandowski continues to answer with goals despite being 37 years old. His contract with Barcelona expires in June, and for now, his future remains unresolved. The legendary striker’s priority is to stay at the club, although the Blaugrana front office is expected to evaluate the possibility of bringing in a younger No. 9 for the coming seasons.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal with Marcus Rashford.

How Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski reached the milestone

Ronaldo built his run while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, while Messi maintained that consistency with Barcelona and later with Paris Saint-Germain. Lewandowski officially matched the mark by scoring in the 3-0 victory over Mallorca on Matchday 23 of the current LaLiga season.

The Polish star has played for Barcelona since the summer of 2022. Before that, he enjoyed prolific spells with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, establishing himself as one of the most reliable scorers of his era. This season, he has appeared in 28 matches across all competitions, totaling 13 goals and three assists.

There is no question that the achievement speaks to longevity, consistency, determination, and elite professionalism. These are players who defined a generation and who still carry the hunger to compete at the highest level. If this is indeed the closing stretch of Lewandowski’s prime years, Barcelona are making sure to savor every goal.