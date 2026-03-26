What happens if Bolivia win, tie or lose vs Suriname today in 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs?

The showdown between Bolivia and Suriname in the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs isn’t just another March qualifier, it’s a gateway to FIFA tournament history.

These two national teams meet today in a single‑leg knockout that could make or break their World Cup dreams. The winner advances to face a seeded opponent for one of the final two spots, securing a ticket to the 48‑team finals.

With only two intercontinental slots up for grabs in this compact playoff tournament, every minute of this tie carries outsized consequences, setting up one of the most dramatic stops on the road to the next FIFA World Cup.

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What happens if Bolivia beat Suriname today?

If Bolivia beat Suriname today, Bolivia will advance to the play‑off final in the 2026 inter‑confederation play‑off tournament and stay alive in the race to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fernando Nava of Bolivia in action during a international friendly match in 2025. (Source: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

That win would send Oscar Villegas‘ men into the next and decisive match of the mini‑tournament scheduled for March 31, 2026, where they will play Iraq for one of the final two available World Cup slots.

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What happens if Bolivia and Suriname tie?

If Bolivia and Suriname tie at the end of regular time, the match will go to extra time — and if still tied after that, to a penalty shoot‑out — because the inter‑confederation play‑off format uses a single‑leg knockout with no draws.

This means there is no shared point. A draw after 90 minutes simply isn’t enough to decide who moves on, and the teams will play 30 minutes of extra time with an additional substitution allowed, followed by penalties if necessary.

What happens if Bolivia lose to Suriname today?

If Bolivia lose to Suriname today, Bolivia’s 2026 World Cup hopes end at this stage of the inter‑confederation play‑offs, and Suriname will take their place in the next round against the seeded opponent.

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A loss means Bolivia won’t advance to the March 31 play‑off final, eliminating them from contention for one of the final two World Cup spots available through this tournament format.

On the other hand, Suriname would move forward to face Iraq with everything on the line: one final match to determine a place in the 48‑team 2026 World Cup finals across North America.