Tarik Skubal’s recovery timeline revealed with Tigers star set to undergo surgery

The Detroit Tigers are bracing for life without Tarik Skubal as the ace begins a murky recovery process.

The cloud of uncertainty hanging over the Detroit Tigers’ rotation has finally lifted, though the news brings a bittersweet timeline for the franchise’s cornerstone left-hander Tarik Skubal.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, two-time Cy Young winner is scheduled to undergo surgery today to address an issue in his throwing elbow. “The initial hope/belief is Skubal, who had been throwing 98 mph, could be back in about two months,” Heyman reported via X.

Losing Skubal is a massive blow to a Detroit staff that has leaned heavily on his elite production. Before the injury, Skubal was pitching at an All-Star level, posting a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 43.1 innings. His 3-2 record hardly reflects his dominance on the mound, where he consistently gave the Tigers a chance to win every fifth day.

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The Tigers find themselves at a critical crossroads. The organization is reportedly already mapping out a major shift in the starting rotation to address the massive void left by the reigning American League Cy Young winner.

Two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is expected to undergo left elbow surgery today. He is to have bone chips causing irritation removed. The initial hope/belief is Skubal, who had been throwing 98 mph, could be back in about two months. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 6, 2026

Next steps for Skubal

A two-month recovery window puts Skubal on track for a mid-summer return, provided there are no setbacks in his throwing program. In the interim, the Tigers’ front office and coaching staff are reportedly finalizing a “committee” approach to fill the void.

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With their ace sidelined, expect Detroit to lean on a mix of bullpen days and internal call-ups from Triple-A Toledo to eat up those high-leverage innings. For a team with postseason aspirations, keeping the ship afloat until their 98-mph southpaw returns will be the ultimate test of their pitching depth.

What will Skubal’s absence cost the Tigers?

With the season still in its early stages, the Tigers are bracing for a grueling stretch without the anchor of their rotation. Based on a standard five-day turn, Skubal is projected to miss between 12 and 18 starts during his expected two-month recovery window.

That timeline effectively sidelines him for several high-stakes matchups, including:

May 12–14: vs. New York Mets

May 18–21: vs. Cleveland Guardians

May 22–24: @ Baltimore Orioles

June 5–7: vs. Seattle Mariners

June 16–18: @ New York Yankees

Late June: @ Cleveland Guardians

July 3–5: vs. Kansas City Royals

July 10–12: @ Los Angeles Dodgers