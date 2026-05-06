Where to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich face PSG in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Bayern Munich will square off with PSG in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Bayern Munich vs PSG online in the US on Fubo]

The opening leg delivered exactly the kind of drama expected from two European heavyweights, as Paris Saint-Germain outlasted Bayern Munich in a thrilling 5-4 showdown that instantly earned classic status. With the margin razor-thin, the series now shifts to Germany.

There, Bayern will lean on in their home crowd and urgency to overturn the deficit and punch a ticket to the final. PSG, however, arrive with momentum and the firepower to finish the job, setting the stage for a decisive second leg packed with intensity and no shortage of star power.

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When will the Bayern Munich vs PSG match be played?

Bayern Munich take on PSG this Wednesday, May 6, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball against Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and PSG. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: DAZN, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, Univision, TUDN and ViX.