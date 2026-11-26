Leon face Cruz Azul today at Estadio Leon in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Leon host Cruz Azul in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura with both sides looking to settle recent scores, and these predicted lineups give a clear sense of how each coach plans to approach it.

Leon are set up in a 4-1-4-1 with Rodrigo Echeverría anchoring the midfield in front of the back four of Iván Moreno, Jhohan Romaña, Juan Guevara and Sebastián Vegas. Ahead of him, José Rodríguez and Fernando Beltrán look to link play with Ismael Díaz and provide service to lone striker Díber Cambindo. The absences of Luis Valadez, Ángel Estrada and José Iván Rodríguez thin out the squad options, placing more responsibility on the listed starters to carry the attacking and creative load.

Leon’s predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Óscar García; Iván Moreno, Jhohan Romaña, Juan Guevara, Sebastián Vegas; Daniel Arcila, Rodrigo Echeverría, José Rodríguez, Fernando Beltrán, Ismael Díaz; Díber Cambindo.

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Cruz Azul line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Carlos Rodríguez and Érik Lira forming a double pivot shielding the back line of Alán Mozo, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi and Omar Chagoya. Agustín Palavecino, José Paradela and Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi support Gabriel Fernández in attack, giving the away side several passing options through the middle and out wide. Without Mateo Levy and Amaury Morales, Cruz Azul will lean on this group of starters to maintain the attacking balance that has produced goals in their recent matches.

Cruz Azul’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Andrés Gudiño; Alán Mozo, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Chagoya; Agustín Palavecino, Carlos Rodríguez, Érik Lira; José Paradela, Gabriel Fernández, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi.

How does Leon arrive for the game vs Cruz Azul?

Leon enter off a 2-1 win over Santos Laguna on November 21, following a 1-1 draw with Guadalajara on November 9 and a 1-2 loss to Cruz Azul on November 2. The home side have shown some inconsistency across those three outings, but the victory over Santos Laguna gives them momentum heading into this rematch. A strong result here would help Leon put the earlier defeat to this same opponent behind them.

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How does Cruz Azul arrive for the game vs Leon?

Cruz Azul come in off a 0-1 loss to Guadalajara on November 22, after beating Tigres 3-2 on November 8 and edging Leon 2-1 on November 2. The away side have mixed recent results, but their head-to-head win over Leon earlier in November shows they can get the job done against this opponent. Another positive result would keep Cruz Azul in good shape as the Apertura progresses.