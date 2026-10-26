What is the Gerd Muller trophy at the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

The Gerd Muller Trophy will once again recognize a standout achievement at the 2026 Ballon d’Or. With the spotlight on soccer’s most prolific scorers, discover the story and significance behind this prestigious individual award.

The Gerd Muller Trophy has become one of the most notable awards presented alongside the Ballon d’Or, recognizing soccer’s most prolific goalscorers and celebrating their achievements throughout the season.

Introduced in 2021, the award honors the legacy of German striker Gerd Muller and rewards the players who finish the season with the most official goals for their clubs and national teams.

Unlike the main Ballon d’Or, this trophy is based on scoring statistics. That makes it a distinct part of the ceremony, putting the focus on goals rather than voting preferences or individual rankings. The award has recognized big stars.

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Why is it called the Gerd Muller Trophy?

The Gerd Muller Trophy is named after German soccer legend Gerd Muller, one of the most prolific strikers in the sport’s history. Nicknamed “Der Bomber”, he starred for Bayern Munich and West Germany, winning the Ballon d’Or in 1970.

He was renowned for his positioning, quick reactions and ability to score from inside the penalty area, helping Bayern establish themselves among Europe’s leading clubs and playing a key role in West Germany’s 1974 World Cup triumph.

The award was first presented in 2021 as the Striker of the Year prize before being renamed the Gerd Muller Trophy in his honor. It focuses on goalscoring output rather than the broader criteria used to determine the main individual award.

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Who has won the Most Gerd Muller trophies?

Robert Lewandowski holds the record for the most Gerd Muller Trophy wins, with two awards, which he received in consecutive years, 2021 and 2022. He was recognized for his prolific scoring first at Bayern Munich and then at Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski receives for the second time the Gerd Muller Trophy (Source: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The men’s award winners through 2025 are:

2021: Robert Lewandowski

2022: Robert Lewandowski

2023: Erling Haaland

2024: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe (joint winners)

2025: Viktor Gyokeres

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Has Lionel Messi ever won the Gerd Muller Trophy?

No, Lionel Messi has never won the Gerd Muller Trophy. Although the Argentine superstar has won the men’s Ballon d’Or a record eight times, the goalscoring award has gone to other players since its introduction in 2021.

The Gerd Muller Trophy recognizes the top goalscorer under its specific club-and-international scoring criteria, and the Argentine star has not finished first in that category during any of the award’s editions.

His absence from the winners’ list highlights the distinction between the two awards: the Ballon d’Or recognizes the best overall player, while the Gerd Muller Trophy focuses specifically on goalscoring production.

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Who could win the Gerd Muller Trophy in 2026?

Harry Kane is the leading contender for the 2026 trophy after scoring 73 goals for club and country during the 2025-26 season. The Bayern Munich striker finished the campaign as the top goalscorer under the award’s criteria.

Key takeaways