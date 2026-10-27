Kawhi Leonard reportedly set to miss multiple games for Raptors as injury update is revealed

Kawhi Leonard is once again dealing with knee issues as he looks to become a key piece for the Toronto Raptors during the 2026 NBA season.

With the 2026 NBA season already underway, the Toronto Raptors are facing one of their first injury concerns. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss several weeks due to swelling in his left knee.

However, the news may not be entirely negative for the franchise. According to the report shared by the insider on X, the MRI on Leonard’s knee showed no structural damage, which is an encouraging and significant development given the potential severity of the injury.

A long season in the NBA requires keeping the vast majority of the roster healthy and in peak physical condition to compete from start to finish. For now, the Raptors will need to protect one of their biggest stars to prevent his condition from worsening so early in the campaign.

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Leonard’s numbers so far

So far in the early 2026-27 season with Toronto, Kawhi Leonard has suited up for two games, putting up an average of 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a solid 3.5 steals per game. He hit the ground running in the season opener against Chicago, dropping 23 points, pulling down 6 boards, and picking 4 steals while shooting a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors drives against Matas Buzelis.

Followed up with a 16-point, 9-rebound performance against Washington, he’s been efficient on a managed workload of roughly 26 minutes per game. Though he was held out against Minnesota due to knee management, he’s shown plenty of vintage defensive disruption and scoring punch whenever he’s been on the floor.

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Which games will Leonard miss?

Kawhi Leonard is set to sit out at least the upcoming four-game stretch as team doctors manage his injury, starting with back-to-back home games at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 28 and Friday, October 30. The Raptors then head out on the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, November 1, followed immediately by a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on Monday, November 2.

Since the medical staff hasn’t locked in an exact target date for his return, there’s a strong chance his absence could spill over into additional games depending on how his knee responds to treatment.

Key takeaways

Kawhi Leonard will miss several weeks due to left knee swelling.

An MRI revealed no structural damage in Kawhi Leonard’s knee.

in Kawhi Leonard’s knee. Kawhi Leonard is set to sit out at least a four-game stretch.