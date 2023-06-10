What is the treble in soccer? Meaning of Man City's feat with Champions League win

The moment every Manchester City fan has been waiting for so long became true. The Citizens have lifted their first ever UEFA Champions League trophy in 2023, with a hard-fought victory over Inter in Istambul.

Since the takeover that saw them become one of the richest teams on Earth, City’s dream was to taste continental glory. They went step by step, first achieving plenty of domestic success before they could finally win in Europe.

It has been a challenging road, but Pep Guardiola has finally done it. He led his side to an extremely successful season, in which it completed the treble. For those who don’t know what this means, here we’ll break it down.

What does treble mean in soccer

In soccer, a team completes the treble when it wins the top three competitions at stake in a single season: primary domestic league, primary domestic cup, and European cup.

Manchester City have done exactly that in the 2022-23 season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League titles. Guardiola knows a thing or two about it, since he had already led Barcelona to a European treble (LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League) in 2008-09.