Where to watch Barcelona vs Leganes live in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Barcelona face off against Leganes in a Matchday 17 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

[Watch Barcelona vs Leganes online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid‘s thrilling 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano has created a golden opportunity for Barcelona to widen the gap at the top of the standings. With a strong performance, Robert Lewandowski and company are well-positioned to secure three points and strengthen their hold on the league lead.

Their opponents, Leganes, are fighting to avoid relegation, sitting precariously at 15 points as the last team currently above the drop zone. A loss would further complicate their survival hopes, making this a critical match. Leganes must aim for at least a draw to keep their chances alive and maintain a foothold in the battle to stay in the league.

When will the Barcelona vs Leganes match be played?

Barcelona will face Leganes on Sunday, December 15, in Matchday 17 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Leganes: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Leganes in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Leganes, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.