NBA Rumors: Steve Kerr to reduce playing time for two Warriors players after big trade

The Golden State Warriors’ latest addition, Dennis Schroder, arrives with the expectation of competing directly for minutes with Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski, two players whose performances have fallen short of expectations in the 2024-25 NBA season. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Steve Kerr is expected to give Dennis a prominent role, potentially reducing the playing time of both Hield and Podziemski.

“Schroder is expected to step into a large role in the Warriors’ backcourt. He’s an extra scorer and pick-and-roll ballhandler who should be able to run some offense while Steph Curry is off the court, yet also fit next to Curry in certain lineups, the Warriors believe, because of his pesky defense. Schroder’s arrival will likely lessen the minute totals for Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield, among others,” reported Slater.

On one hand, the reduction in minutes for rookie Brandin Podziemski was widely anticipated, as the 21-year-old is only in his second year in the NBA. Despite a promising debut season, where he averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, Podziemski’s performance has dipped this year, with averages of just 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. This decline has had an impact on the Golden State Warriors’ veterans, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who have yet to find a reliable supporting piece in Podziemski as they struggle to regain form and have fallen to 5th place in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, despite a strong start to the season, Buddy Hield’s performance has tapered off in recent games. Currently, he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. While his numbers are not as low as those of rookie Brandin Podziemski, Hield has managed to maintain solid offensive efficiency. As a result, many fans are understandably displeased with the decision to reduce his playing time.

Advertisement

May 12, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball Western Conference semifinal game 6 at Crypto.com Arena, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20230512_zaf_c68_042

Advertisement

Dennis Schroder is undoubtedly enjoying the best stretch of his career, posting impressive numbers this season with an average of 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Along with his strong scoring ability, his solid defensive contributions will likely win over fans. Buddy Hield will face stiff competition for the starting role, which could ultimately benefit both the team and Hield’s professional development.

Advertisement

see also NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors want to help Stephen Curry with former LeBron James teammate

Rookie Brandin Podziemski had previously been criticized by Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr had previously criticized rookie Brandin Podziemski’s performance following a 119-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets. “Podz is a hell of a player, but he needs to, and I’ve told him this, he needs to be a smart player, he is one of our guys whose capable of making really good decisions… you just keep hitting singles, throw the ball to the open guy. He had the same play last week against Brooklyn where he tried to throw a lob over his shoulder. He cannot be that guy. And he cannot foul jump shooters,” expressed Kerr.

There is no doubt that Brandin Podziemski is a player with immense potential, and it is clear that coach Steve Kerr values his game. However, his youth and inexperience suggest that he still needs time to fully take on more significant responsibilities. At this point, some of the roles he has been given have proven to be a bit too much for him.

Advertisement