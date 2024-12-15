Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Ashton Jeanty makes something clear after losing the Heisman Trophy to Travis Hunter

After losing the Heisman Trophy to Travis Hunter, one of the standout players for the Broncos, Ashton Jeanty sends a clear message and is already focused on what lies ahead in the NCAAF.

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson (L) and Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) (R) speak with a reporter at the conclusion of the college football game featuring the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireBoise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson (L) and Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) (R) speak with a reporter at the conclusion of the college football game featuring the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

By Matías Persuh

The winner of the Heisman Trophy was finally revealed, and it was the talented player from the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter, who took home the prestigious honor. Ashton Jeanty, the star running back in the NCAAF for the Boise State Broncos, made his feelings clear after not being able to secure the coveted trophy.

Many had predicted a close battle between these two outstanding players to see who would ultimately receive the most votes. Quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward were somewhat further behind in the race. Hunter, who had an exceptional season with his team, managed to pull ahead of Jeanty.

Despite not winning the trophy, the RB expressed happiness about being among the top candidates. In a conversation with the press, he made his feelings clear about coming so close to winning the Heisman.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result I was hoping for, I kind of just had to take a moment to debrief and just appreciate the fact that I was even here,” Jeanty said in an interview with KTVB’s Jay Tust. “… I really felt like I should’ve walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning.”

After the ceremony, Jeanty and his team are focused on the upcoming playoffs. Having secured the third seed, the Broncos will have a week off before facing the winner of the Penn State vs. SMU game on December 31.

How close was Jeanty to Hunter in the Heisman Race?

Ashton Jeanty was very close to Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy race. While Hunter ultimately took the award, Jeanty finished as a strong contender, with the final vote tally being a tight competition. Despite Hunter’s exceptional season, Jeanty was not far behind, showcasing how competitive the race was between the two players.

Since the 2009 voting, there hasn’t been a race as close for the Heisman Trophy. Back then, Alabama running back Mark Ingram (1,304 points) narrowly beat Stanford running back Toby Gerhart (1,276 points).

Travis Hunter earned 552 first-place votes and a total of 2,231 points to claim the second Heisman Trophy in Colorado’s history. This was just enough to surpass Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty, who garnered 309 first-place votes, 517 second-place votes, and 56 third-place votes, totaling 2,017 points.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

