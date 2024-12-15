Man United pull off late comeback vs Man City in 2 minutes: Funniest memes and reactions

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City suffered their third consecutive loss across all competitions after Manchester United staged a spectacular comeback to beat them 2-1 at Etihad Stadium, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring for the hosts in the 36th minute with a powerful header from a corner, marking one of the few highlights in an otherwise hard-fought first half. However, United began to take control in the second half.

It wasn’t until the 88th minute that United truly threatened Ederson’s goal. Matheus Nunes underhit a back pass to his goalkeeper, and in an attempt to recover, fouled Amad Diallo in the box. Bruno Fernandes calmly converted the resulting penalty to equalize.

Moments later, Diallo delivered a moment of brilliance, chipping the ball over Ederson before volleying it into the net with a composed finish. The goal sealed the win and turned Manchester red. With this victory, Ruben Amorim became the first United head coach to win his first derby since Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pep Guardiola’s struggles deepen

For Guardiola, the defeat added to Manchester City’s woes. The team has now won just one of their last ten games across all competitions and suffered a fifth Premier League loss. They currently sit at the fifth spot of the standings.

City’s struggles extend beyond domestic competitions, as their 3-0 defeat to Juventus has left them on the brink of failing to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and in a delicate position.

Meanwhile, United fans took to social media to celebrate City’s struggles and their own team’s dramatic victory. Here are the funniest memes and reactions:

