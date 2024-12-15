The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for the College Football Playoffs, riding the momentum of their SEC Championship victory and the advantage of a first-round bye. However, Kirby Smart and his team must avoid complacency and stay vigilant. Adding to the offseason intrigue, as players weigh their futures and enter the Transfer Portal, the Dawgs found out a controversial player on their program will not be returning to Athens next season.

Defensive back Jack Pope arrived in Athens this season, after transferring from Alabama where he had played through his freshman and sophomore seasons. However, his tenure with the Bulldogs was far from ideal and his name only became popular on campus for the wrong reasons.

After the loss to Ole Miss on November 9, the Rebels’ fans stormed the field to celebrate the big SEC win. However, Pope stayed on the field and was seen celebrating along the home fans. Smart was infuriated by it and Pope didn’t play since.

Thus, it came as no surprise when Jack Pope announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. This marks the second consecutive offseason in which Pope has decided to transfer to another program.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks the field before the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Another Bulldogs DB leaves the program

Defensive back Julian Humphrey announced he was entering the Transfer Portal during the SEC Championship week, as the Dawgs were fully-focused on taking on the Texas Longhorns. The timing of the announcement was rather odd, to say the least.

After weeks addressing his options, Humphrey has decided to transfer to Texas A&M. Humphrey finished his redshirt sophomore season with 10 total tackles and four pass breakups, starting 10 games for the Bulldogs.

Although Humphrey stays within the SEC, the Bulldogs and Aggies will not face each other in the 2025 regular season. A revenge game would only be possible in an SEC Championship matchup or a postseason bout.

