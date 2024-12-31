Al Hilal star Neymar shows improved form in a friendly ahead of his potential return to the SPL

After spending a year without playing while recovering from his ACL injury, Neymar ends 2024 on a high note, showcasing improved form and scoring a goal for Al Hilal in a friendly match on Dec. 30th. The Brazilian star is expected to make his comeback to the Saudi Pro League in January, as the club prepares for a big year, including competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

In the friendly match against Al Fayha, Neymar opened up the scoring thanks to a great shot from near the penalty spot. While it wasn’t a competitive match, this was Neymar’s first goal with his club since October 2023.

The Brazilian star had only appeared in two matches following his awaited comeback, after he suffered a hamstring injury which had him ruled out for another two months. However, as Neymar is slowly recovering his top form, he has been involved in transfer rumors.

According to several reports, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are interested in bringing Neymar to the MLS after his contract with Al Hilal expires in June. Meanwhile, Neymar’s boyhood club in Brazil, Santos, are also in the race to sign him.

However, he has been clear in his interest of, at least, honoring his contract with Al Hilal until June. Neymar has also expressed his desire to play the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, in which he will face Real Madrid and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. “I’d like to play in the 2025 Club World Cup with Al-Hilal, because it’s very important for the club,” he told RMC last month.

Neymar shares an optimistic message about the future

Recently, Neymar was one of three winners of the Player Career Award 2024 in the Globe Soccer Awards. Apart from chatting with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal during the ceremony, the Brazilian star sent an optimistic message to his followers on Instagram.

“Thank you to my family, my friends, my teammates, my coaches and my fans.

Very happy for the recognition, having my name written in football history is really awesome!!!,” he said about the award. “We don’t stop here, the work continues !!!!”, he added.

Is Neymar playing in the Saudi Pro League in 2025?

Neymar, despite regaining fitness weeks ago, was sidelined for the first half of the Saudi Pro League season due to Al-Hilal reaching their foreign player limit, but he can be registered again in January.

Recently, Saudi journalist Walid Al-Faraj, according to GOAL, reported that Al Hilal is considering not registering the Brazilian for the second half of the season. However, there’s no official confirmation yet.

However, Al-Hilal have several important matches ahead. They will face Al-Ittihad in the King’s Cup on January 7, followed by a league match against Al-Orobah four days later.