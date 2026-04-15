Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr and Al Ittifaq face each other in the Matchday 29 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq online in the US on Fubo]

Al Ittifaq enter this matchup sitting seventh with 42 points, aiming to pull off an upset despite an inconsistent campaign. On the other side, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr continue to lead the Saudi Pro League.

CR7’s side is fully aware that maintaining their winning form is crucial to staying on top. With the leaders looking to extend their run and the underdogs chasing a statement result, this showdown brings plenty of intrigue—don’t miss it.

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When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq match be played?

Al Nassr take on Al Ittifaq for the Matchday 29 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Wednesday, April 15. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Francisco Calvo of Al-Ettifaq – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Ittifaq live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One.