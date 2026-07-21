Cristiano Ronaldo loses star teammate as Al Nassr confirm Jhon Duran’s exit

Al Nassr and their preparations for the 2026-27 season in the Saudi Pro League come with high expectations, but the build-up has started with the loss of a key player who partnered alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack: Colombian forward Jhon Duran.

The striker will begin a new chapter in Portugal after prematurely ending his stint at Zenit St. Petersburg. The 22-year-old attacker arrives at Benfica on a one-season loan deal. The agreement was reached with Al Nassr, the club owning his sports rights, with whom he maintains an active contract through June 2030.

Al Nassr announced a social media post. Although his name was closely linked to Galatasaray in Turkey during the opening weeks of the transfer window, the Colombian ultimately chose to accept Benfica’s offer. There, he will team up with Richard Rios, who is also a member of Colombia.

Advertisement

Duran’s first words as a new player

In his first words as a Benfica player, Jhon Jader Duran expressed gratitude for the support received from the fans. Furthermore, he assured that he will seek to respond to the fans’ affection with strong performances on the pitch.

#AlNassr confirms that Jhon Durán has joined @SLBenfica on a season-long loan with an option to buy.



We wish him all the best in this new chapter 💛 pic.twitter.com/gr4l2DOhM2 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 20, 2026

The arrival of the forward generates high expectations in Portuguese soccer thanks to his physical traits, finishing ability, and overall potential. Benfica hope the Colombian can become an important piece for the new season.

Advertisement

Over the last six months, Duran made 16 appearances split between Fenerbahce and Zenit—a stat that reflects a recent lack of continuity. Now, he will look to log playing time and recover the form he displayed in previous stages.

Duran’s clubs

The attacker’s career has seen rapid acceleration, changing clubs several times over the last three years. Aston Villa, Al Nassr, Fenerbahce, and Zenit form part of a journey that now adds a new chapter with Benfica.