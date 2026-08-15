Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Saudi Pro League game on August 15, 2026

Al Nassr host Al Fateh at Al-Awwal Park in the opening round of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's reigning champions begin their title defense under new coach Ange Postecoglou. Here is how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes Live Stream Fox One, Fubo

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the USA

In the United States, Al Nassr vs Al Fateh can be watched on Fubo, FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus, the FOX network’s dedicated soccer channel. FOX Soccer Plus has carried Saudi Pro League matches in the United States.

Can I watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh for free?

Eligible Fubo customers can use a free trial to watch the game without paying during the trial period. It current U.S. offer lists a 5-day free trial on its featured plans, although the company notes that trial availability can vary by plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The match marks the beginning of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season, giving Al Nassr an immediate opportunity to start the defense of the championship they secured in May.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team finished the previous campaign with a 4-1 victory over Damac to clinch the title, ending the club’s wait for a major trophy since CR7’s arrival. He scored twice in that decisive match and finished the league season with 28 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr controls the ball during the Saudi Pro League match (Source: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

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The new campaign also represents the start of a new era on the Al Nassr bench. Ange Postecoglou was appointed head coach in July on a two-year contract after Jorge Jesus left to become Portugal’s manager.

Al Fateh, meanwhile, finished the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season 15th in the table, according to FOX Sports’ previous-season standings, and will be looking for a much stronger campaign.

The gap between the two sides was evident last season, although Al Fateh did produce a major upset by beating Al Nassr 3-2 in May 2025. More recently, Al Nassr defeated Al Fateh 2-0 in their February 2026 league meeting.

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What time is the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match?

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh kicks off on Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 AM ET. The match is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time in Saudi Arabia at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. FOX Sports’ fixture listing confirms the 6:00 PM local kickoff and the venue.